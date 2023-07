Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular Indian reality TV show where contestants compete in various dangerous and thrilling stunts. The show features a mix of celebrities and commoners competing against each other.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular Indian reality TV show where contestants compete in various dangerous and thrilling stunts. The show is hosted by a popular celebrity and features a mix of celebrities and commoners competing against each other. The contestants are put through a series of challenges that test their physical and mental strength, as well as their ability to handle fear and danger. The show is known for its high-stakes challenges, dramatic moments, and unexpected twists, making it a must-watch for fans of reality TV.