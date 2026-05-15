Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Harsh Gujral Compares Performing Comedy To Risky Action Stunts

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Stand-up comedian and actor Harsh Gujral joins Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He opens up about his expectations and the challenges he faced as a performer on the show. Additionally, he spoke about how difficult comedy is, comparing it to performing stunts. Watch this video to know exactly what he said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Stand-up comedian and actor Harsh Gujral joins Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He opens up about his expectations and the challenges he faced as a performer on the show. Additionally, he spoke about how difficult comedy is, comparing it to performing stunts. Watch this video to know exactly what he said.