Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Who is the toughest contestant on Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to air on Colors TV and stream on JioHotstar, bringing back its signature mix of fear, adrenaline, and celebrity competition. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the new season promises high-octane stunts, daring challenges, and intense face-offs among popular contestants.

With a brand-new season full of challenges and suspenseful action, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is back on Colors TV and available for viewing on JioHotstar. Like every year the stunt based reality TV show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. KKK 15 carries on its tradition of putting competitors' mental and physical fortitude to the test through a series of risky exploits.This season, a number of well-known celebrities will venture outside of their comfort zones to confront their worst fears, which range from high-speed challenges and creepy crawlies to heights and water. Watch the video to find out the confirmed list of contestants.