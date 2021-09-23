Khatron Ke Khiladi Season11 : Who Will Win ? Have A Look At What Contestants Have To Say On Finale Of KKK 11

videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 outranked Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma by maintaining the top 5 category in terms of TRP ratings. Now the show has reached it's finale which will air this weekend with the top 3 finalists- Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 23, 2021 3:49 PM IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 was a blast as we witnessed the contestants performing rigorously to win the assigned tasks. The show was an ultimate hit as it outranked Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma by maintaining the top 5 categories in terms of TRP ratings. Now the show has reached its finale which will air this weekend, with top 3 finalists- Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, and Vishal Aditya Singh. However, there are a number of speculations that Arjun Bijlani has already won the show as his wife has shared the trophy on social media. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the contestants opened up on their excitement levels regarding the finale event and hoping for the best one to win. Know what more they have to say. Watch video.

