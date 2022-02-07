Khiladi trailer impresses Ravi Teja fans; they call it a ‘Super Hit’ – Watch

Khiladi starring Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi is all set to release on 11th February 2022. While it's Telugu movie, it will be dubbed and released in Hindi as well.

starrer is all set to hit the big screens on 11th Feb 2022, and the makers of the film today unveiled the trailer of the movie. The trailer has received a fantastic response, and fans of Ravi Teja are called the film a ‘super hit’. The kissing scene in the trailer has also grabbed the attention of the movie moviegoers. A fan tweeted, “Watched the trailer Anna looks like truly commercial movie.” Another fan wrote, “A trailer with spell caster visuals and a roller coaster Bgm by only DSP.” One more fan tweeted, “Another Super Hit loading anna.” Directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa, Khiladi also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.