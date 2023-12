Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and their recent appearances in casual chic outfits ...

Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and their recent appearances in casual chic outfits have been nothing short of stunning. With their effortless style, they have managed to make heads turn and set new fashion trends. Ananya Panday, the young and vibrant actress, stepped out in a laid-back yet stylish look. She opted for a pair of high-waisted jeans, paired with a cropped graphic tee and a trendy denim jacket. Completing her ensemble with white sneakers and minimal accessories, Ananya exuded a cool and confident vibe. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon showcased her fashion prowess in a relaxed yet chic outfit. Her minimal makeup and loose waves added to her overall relaxed and stylish appearance. Both Ananya and Kriti proved that casual fashion can be just as glamorous as red carpet looks. Their choice of comfortable yet trendy outfits showcased their individual style and fashion-forward attitude. Whether it's a casual outing or a promotional event, these Bollywood stars know how to make a fashion statement with their effortless and chic looks.