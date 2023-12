At the star-studded event, Ananya's minimalistic makeup and sleek hair added the perfect finishing touches to her casual yet fashionable ...

At the star-studded event, Ananya's minimalistic makeup and sleek hair added the perfect finishing touches to her casual yet fashionable look. On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi rocked a relaxed and stylish ensemble. His charismatic smile and confident demeanor perfectly complemented his edgy attire, making him the cynosure of all eyes. The duo's chemistry on and off the screen was palpable as they posed for the shutterbugs and interacted with their fans. Their camaraderie and infectious energy added an extra sparkle to the already glamorous event. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities and fans coming together to celebrate the much-anticipated film. The casual yet fashionable style of Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi left everyone in awe, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense and effortless charm. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani. Watch the video to know more.