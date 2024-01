Ananya Panday stole the show at the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Success Bash in a stunning tube dress, leaving everyone in awe with her impeccable style and confidence.

Ananya Panday looked absolutely stunning in a mesmerizing tube dress. She effortlessly stole the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense and glamorous style. The tube dress perfectly accentuated her figure and showcased her confidence on the red carpet. Ananya's choice of attire was both chic and elegant, making her the center of attention throughout the event. With her radiant smile and graceful presence, she left everyone in awe. It's no surprise that Ananya Panday is known for her impeccable fashion choices and ability to slay any outfit she wears. Her tube dress at the success bash was a true fashion statement, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who saw her. Ananya's fashion sense continues to inspire her fans, and she never fails to make a statement with her unique style. Watch the video to know more.