Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal reveals if the industry has been fair to him; talks about star kids having it easy [EXCLUSIVE]

Khuda Haafiz 2 star, Vidyut Jammwal gets exclusively candid with Zee media like never before. He opens his heart and speaks about his journey and it's every bit inspiring.

Vidyut Jammwal is extremely grateful for his journey and talking about being on outsider he admitted that it takes a long to get the debut and will he waited for 10 years for his Bollywood but he said that it was a learning process for him. He said, " There is nothing like a struggle, I feel that when you are ready you get work". And talking about star kids, he added, " Yes, they have it easy, when you belong to a certain industry, your Childress get easy and that is completely okay". Vidyut Jammwal who is awaiting the release of Khuda Haafiz 2, even aid that h will be a stunt, man for life and he tries to do a lot of stunts all by himself in his films.