Khuda Haafiz 2 actor Vidyut Jammwal reveals if the industry has been fair to him; talks about star kids having it easy [EXCLUSIVE]

Khuda Haafiz 2 star, Vidyut Jammwal gets exclusively candid with Zee media like never before. He opens his heart and speaks about his journey and it's every bit inspiring.

Manisha Mandal   |    July 7, 2022 12:19 PM IST

Vidyut Jammwal is extremely grateful for his journey and talking about being on outsider he admitted that it takes a long to get the debut and will he waited for 10 years for his Bollywood but he said that it was a learning process for him. He said, " There is nothing like a struggle, I feel that when you are ready you get work". And talking about star kids, he added, " Yes, they have it easy, when you belong to a certain industry, your Childress get easy and that is completely okay". Vidyut Jammwal who is awaiting the release of Khuda Haafiz 2, even aid that h will be a stunt, man for life and he tries to do a lot of stunts all by himself in his films.

