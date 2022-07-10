videos

Khuda Haafiz 2 Public Review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer gets 5 out of 5 stars from the public, fans says’ Unhone saabit kar diya ki vo ek complete actor hein’

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz 2 got a positive response from the audience.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 10, 2022 4:47 PM IST

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal's starrer movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 has been released and the movie is getting a positive response from the fans. Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is also seen in the lead role along with Vidyut Jammwal in the movie. The movie is an action thriller, the public very much liked the movie and people are also liking the acting of the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi. Vidyut Jammwal as Sameer Chaudhary is seen in the movie. Fans have got to see not only the action but also the emotional side of Vidyut in the movie, and the fans are very happy with this. People have given ratings to the movie and told how they liked the movie. To know whether Vidyut Jammwal's movie is a hit or flop watch the video.

