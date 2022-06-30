The track Aaja Ve from Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 has been released. It's a heartbreaking track featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to release on 8th July 2022. The trailer and the songs of the film have been getting a new response and recently, the makers released a song of the film titled Aaja Ve. It’s a heartbreaking song composed by sung by Vishal Mishra. Vidyut and Shivaleeka also leave a mark with their strong performance in the track. Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is a sequel to Khuda Haafiz which had got an OTT release in 2020.