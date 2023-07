At the star-studded fashion show hosted by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Khushi Kapoor stole the spotlight as she graced the event in a mesmerizing black netted gown. The gown was a stunning creation that perfectly complemented her youthful elegance and innate charm.

The black netted fabric of the gown delicately draped over Khushi's silhouette, exuding an aura of sheer sophistication. The gown featured intricate embroidery and shimmering sequins, which added a touch of glamour to her overall look. The netted texture created an ethereal effect, allowing glimpses of her radiant skin to peek through, adding an alluring dimension to the outfit. The gown's design beautifully accentuated Khushi's figure, boasting a form-fitting bodice that cascaded gracefully into a flowing, floor-length skirt. The gown's train added an extra dose of drama, making her entrance truly show-stopping as she glided down the runway with grace and poise. Khushi's styling was equally impressive and perfectly complemented the gown's aesthetic. Her hair was styled in loose waves, falling gracefully over her shoulders, and her makeup accentuated her natural beauty with subtle smoky eyes and a bold red lip, making her look both alluring and sophisticated. As Khushi Kapoor walked down the runway, all eyes were undoubtedly drawn to her, captivated by her radiant presence and the sheer elegance of the ensemble. Her confidence