Khushi Kapoor, Orry, and several other celebrities turned heads as they attended the pre-birthday party of the stunning Karishma Tanna. The star-studded event was a sight to behold, with everyone dressed to impress and exuding their unique sense of style. From glamorous outfits to trendy accessories, the attendees made sure to make a fashion statement as they celebrated and wished Karishma a fantastic year ahead. The party was filled with joy, laughter, and the glitz and glamour that Bollywood is known for. It's always exciting to see our favorite celebrities come together to celebrate special occasions in style.