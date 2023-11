Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming film The Archies, which will be released ...

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming film The Archies, which will be released on December 7 on the digital platform. However, ahead of its release, the budding actress can be seen marking her appearance everywhere.she has once again taken the internet by storm as she gets papped in a stunning thigh-high slit gown. Khushi exuded glamour as she flaunted her toned legs. In no time it went viral on social media.She completed the look with a bun and red lipstick. She even posed for the shutterbugs.The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an Indian live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name. It also marks the acting debut of late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.Watch the video to know more .