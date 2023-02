Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot, first wedding picture released. Check out the dreamy pictures. Watch Video.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra First Wedding Picture is Out: The long-awaited wedding of Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra has finally taken place, and the first picture of the couple as newlyweds has been released. The photo captures the blissful couple, dressed in their traditional wedding attire, surrounded by an abundance of flowers and the joyful smiles of their loved ones. Fans and well-wishers have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the wedding, and the release of this first picture has sent social media into a frenzy. The stunning couple makes for a beautiful picture, and fans are already showering them with love and well wishes for a lifetime of happiness together. Watch Videos.