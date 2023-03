Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra indulge in some romantic PDA in front of the media [Watch Video]

Recently both have been spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house where Kiara is seen pulling Siddharth towards her to get the picture clicked. This cute video of both is going viral. Must watch the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh | March 27, 2023 9:50 PM IST