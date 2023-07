Kiara Advani's philanthropic efforts have garnered attention. She actively participates in various charitable initiatives and supports causes close to her heart. She started as a child model, Kiara's path to Bollywood success has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Starting as a child model, Kiara's path to Bollywood success has been nothing short of extraordinary. The young Kiara, born as Alia Advani but changed her name to Kiara Advani, as suggested by Salman Khan. She initially ventured into the modeling world and quickly gained recognition for her striking looks and charming presence on the runway. Gradually, her passion for performing arts led her to explore acting opportunities. Kiara's Bollywood debut came with the 2014 film "Fugly," which received a mixed response. However, it was her breakthrough role as Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni, in the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016) that catapulted her to stardom. Her convincing portrayal earned her accolades and marked a turning point in her career. Following her successful debut, Kiara ventured into various genres, proving her versatility as an actress. Her impactful performances in movies like "Machine," "Lust Stories," and "Kabir Singh" further solidified her position as one of Bollywood's sought-after leading ladies. Kiara's dedication to her craft, combined with her radiant charm and endearing personality, has earned her a massive fan following. Her fashion sense and glamorous appearances on red carpets have also made her a style icon. Her incredible transformation from a young model to a versatile and successful actress stands as an inspiration to aspiring talents, and her fans eagerly await her future endeavors, confident that she will continue to leave an indelible mark in the realm of Indian cinema.