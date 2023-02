Kiara Advani, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Natasha Dalal and more Bollywood bridals opt for pastel colors and ditched traditional Red Colors. Watch Entertainment videos

B-town brides who ditched the regular red: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani wore a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga on her wedding day, featuring intricate embroidery inspired by the couple's love for Rome. The lehenga was complemented by a scalloped dupatta, ombre pink choodas, and crystal kaliras. Kiara's jewellery was by Manish Malhotra and consisted of diamonds and emeralds, adding the perfect touch to her pastel outfit. She looked nothing short of royalty in her stunning ensemble, showing that pastel wedding outfits are refreshing and add elegance to the bride's look. Check out which other Bollywood celebs opt for pastel colors and ditched traditional Red Colors. Watch Videos.