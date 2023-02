The wedding festivities for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are over with a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday. The reception was attended by many celebrity friends like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani. watch videos.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Reception: The wedding festivities for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are over with a grand reception in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple married in Rajasthan on February 7th and had a reception in New Delhi before flying to Mumbai. The reception was attended by many celebrity friends like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani. Kiara wore a white and black form-fitting gown with emeralds and diamonds while Sidharth donned a glittering black jacket. Alia, who recently gave birth, looked stunning in a shimmering grey saree and was accompanied by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji instead of her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Kiara's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, who co-starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo with her, was also in attendance and shared an adorable moment with her daughter-in-law.