Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the hottest couple in Bollywood, recently got married and shared their wedding pictures on February 7th. The love between them is evident and fans are swooning over their chemistry. The couple recently shared a wedding video on their Instagram which captures the love and joy of their special day. Kiara makes a grand entrance to the tune of "Ranjha" while Sidharth can't take his eyes off his bride. The video showcases their electrifying chemistry as they exchange the varmala and seal the deal with a kiss. The video is a perfect representation of their love and the excitement of their wedding day.