Another big fat Bollywood wedding is on its way. and are all set to tie the knot in the upcoming days. As per reports, the duo is going to get hitched on January 6 at a palace in Jaisalmer. Today, Kiara Advani was papped at the airport along with her family and she seems to be headed to Jaisalmer for her wedding. She looked glowing and how as she smiled for the paparazzi dressed in a white and white outfit. She carried a pink scarf along with her. Sure that smile on her face shows how excited she is for her big day. We can't wait to see their pictures as bride and groom.