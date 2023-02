Kiara Advani arrives in Jaisalmer for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Accompanied by Manish Malhotra, the couple will tie the knot on Feb 6 at Suryagarh hotel. Watch Entertainment videos.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has arrived in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for her much-anticipated wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Accompanied by ace designer Manish Malhotra, Kiara was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. The couple, who have been the talk of the town for their relationship, will tie the knot on February 6 at the luxurious Suryagarh hotel. With a star-studded guest list and much media attention, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding is expected to be a grand affair. Fans and well-wishers have been eagerly waiting for the big day and are eager to see the couple's wedding pictures. The wedding is set to be a memorable event in the history of Bollywood. Watch Entertainment videos.