According to a source close to the couple, Kiara Advani is planning to have traditional Indian bridal mehendi on her hands and legs for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The source shared, "Kiara wants a full-fledged, traditional Indian mehendi that extends to her elbows, which will be inspired by her and Sidharth's love story." Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who has previously worked with Kiara for an advertisement, will be creating the designs. Veena has also created mehendi for other well-known Bollywood couples such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dhawan, and Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu. Kiara is expected to take a break after her wedding. Watch entertainment videos.