Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's highly anticipated wedding is set to take place on February 6th, 2023 in Jaisalmer. Guests, including Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar, have started to arrive at the location in preparation for the big day. Fans are eagerly awaiting the nuptials of the popular Bollywood couple and are sure to be thrilled by the star-studded event. With just a day left, excitement is at an all-time high as people look forward to seeing the lovebirds tie the knot. It is sure to be a lavish and unforgettable affair.