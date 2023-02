Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara first public appearance as a married couple: Advani Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, popular Bollywood actors, were recently seen for the first time after their marriage. They were spotted at Jaisalmer airport, where they were greeted with warm wishes from the paparazzi. The couple looked happy and were holding hands as they made their way through the airport. The two actors, who have been in a relationship for some time now, seem to be enjoying married life. The fans are excited to see more of the couple and wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.