Kiara Advani Bridal Look: Bollywood stars have been opting for private and intimate weddings, with Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal leading the trend. The latest couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are rumored to be the next to tie the knot. Sidharth has flown to Delhi to personally handle the final preparations for the wedding, while Kiara was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence for a last-minute trial of her bridal lehenga. The video of her outing has gone viral on the internet, fueling speculations about the couple's wedding. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement and to see Kiara's stunning bridal look.