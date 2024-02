Did you know Aamir Khan auditioned for the film Laapataa Ladies? Kiran Rao reveals why she chooses Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan.

Many big films are going to be released in the year 2024. One of them is the missing ladies. The film is being made under Aamir Khan production. Kiran Rao recently gave an interview in which she shared many things related to the movie. Kiran Rao says that Aamir Khan had also auditioned for this movie. Not only this, he has also shared many other special things related to the movie. He also said that Aamir Khan has helped a lot for the film. Kiran Rao has also discussed Ravi Kishan and his role. Let us tell you that the concept of the movie is quite new. The movie is about the disappearance of 2 brides. Not only this, Kiran Rao also told why he had cast Ravi Kishan instead of Aamir Khan in the film. For more information please watch the video.