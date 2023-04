Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz Gill to "move on" from the death of Siddharth Shukla, her close friend. Shehnaaz replied that she had already done so. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan recently launched the trailer of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the auditorium was packed with fans and actors who star in the film. During the event, Salman had a candid chat with his co-stars, including Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal. However, one conversation that grabbed everyone's attention was the advice he gave to Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss contestant who is making her Bollywood debut with this film. Salman told Shehnaaz to "move on" from the death of her close friend Siddharth Shukla, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack. Shehnaaz replied assertively, stating that she had already moved on. Watch Entertainment Videos.