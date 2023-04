The trailer launch of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" in Mumbai was attended by Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, and others. Salman Khan expressed his excitement for the movie and mentioned that it had been a long break of four years. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: On April 10, 2023, the trailer launch event for the upcoming Bollywood movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" took place in Mumbai. The event was attended by the star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, and others. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience, and fans were eagerly waiting for the movie's release. During the interaction with the media, Salman Khan expressed his excitement for the movie and mentioned that it had been a long break of four years. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this action-packed movie. Watch Entertainment Videos.