Let us tell you that when Shehnaaz was asked the same question, even after refusing, Shehnaaz has given her reaction to that statement. Must watch the video for more information.

Shehnaaz Gill: Shehnaaz Gill: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has carved a niche for herself in a very short span of time. People are very fond of the actress and are eagerly waiting for her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, since the trailer launch of the movie, a statement of Palak Tiwari was going viral in which she had said something about Salman Khan. Let us tell you that when Shehnaaz was asked the same question, even after refusing, Shehnaaz has given her reaction to that statement. Must watch the video for more information.