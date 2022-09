After announcing the title a few days ago, Salman Khan today took to social media to share a small teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is looking good in his long-hair avatar, and his fans are going gaga over it. However, a few netizens are not happy with the look and they are trolling the teaser. Well, earlier when the movie was announced it was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, later there were reports that the movie is titled Bhaijaan. But, now finally, Salman has confirmed that it’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie, which is directed by Farhad Samji, also stars , Venkastesh, and Shehnaaz Gill. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will reportedly hit the big screens on 30th December 2022. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Aamir Khan's acumen, Salman Khan's kindness and more life lessons to learn from Bollywood's seven reigning superstars

Advertisement