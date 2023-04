The trailer of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' promises high-octane action featuring Salman Khan and sizzling chemistry with co-star Pooja Hegde, along with an impressive ensemble cast. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: The upcoming Bollywood film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan is set to be a high-action, romance-filled entertainer. The film's recently released trailer showcases Khan in his signature style, taking on the bad guys single-handedly. The chemistry between Khan and his co-star Pooja Hegde is also apparent in the sneak peek. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie was previously titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' and is set to release in theatres on April 21st. Fans of Bollywood can expect an action-packed and entertaining film from superstar Salman Khan.