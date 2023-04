The upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boasts a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Daggubati Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, and more. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, recently made headlines when he attended the trailer launch of his latest movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in Mumbai. Despite receiving death threats from the Bishnoi gang, Salman showed up at the event with enhanced security measures provided by the Mumbai police. The movie, directed by Farhad Samji, boasts an impressive cast that includes Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Fans of the superstar are eagerly awaiting the release of this action-packed film, and Salman's presence at the trailer launch created a frenzy among his devoted supporters. The movie promises to be an intense and thrilling ride for audiences, and Salman's star power is sure to make it a hit at the box office. Watch Entertainment Videos.