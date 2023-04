Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Zareen Khan just can’t hide her excitement for Salman Khan’s movie, here’s what she said [watch video]

Recently actress Zareen Khan was snapped during an event where she showed her excitement about Bhaijaan's movie. Let's know what the actress has said about the movie and Bhaijaan. Must watch the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh | April 21, 2023 2:10 PM IST