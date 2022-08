KK has sung songs in several languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we are remembering his top 5 Tamil songs.

KK Birth Anniversary: Krishnakumar Kunnath is known in the industry as KK. KK needs no introduction. We all know that KK died in May this year just after performing at a concert in Kolkata. KK has sung songs in several languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali. KK was a famous singer in the Hindi industry. People loved his voice and songs. He gave many beautiful songs to the industry, like Pal from the album Pal, Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and many more. On the occasion of his birthday, we are remembering his top 5 Tamil songs.