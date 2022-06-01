Singer KK died a shocking death on May 31 right after performing at a concert in Kolkata. The singer kept a crowd of more than 7 thousand people hooked with his energetic performance on some of his most iconic numbers. His songs have been a part of growing up for the 90s kids and no wonder then, the concert saw a huge crowd. The videos of the performances are going viral. However, what is alarming is the video where KK is seen rushing to the hospital. It happened right after his performance when he complained of chest pain. The video shows how his fans were still in a very upbeat mood, screaming YOLO while the singer KK felt discomfort enough to head to the hospital. The video proves that no one imagined that this exciting concert will end in such tragedy. And is again an ugly reminder of how unpredictable life can be. Also Read - KK, Sidhu Moose Wala and more; music industry has already lost these gems in 2022