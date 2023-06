KK's first death anniversary: Singer's statue installed where he performed his last gig , watch video.

In a fitting tribute to singer KK on his first death anniversary on Wednesday, a statue was installed at Gurudas Mahavidyalaya in Kolkata. It's the same college where the 'Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal' hitmaker performed his last gig before he left for his heavenly abode. Some flowers were placed by students and staff on KK's statue to pay tribute to the iconic artiste. The college administration also gave a musical touch to the installation ceremony.