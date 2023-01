View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot at 's farmhouse in Khandala. They are now officially Mr and Mrs. While everyone awaits the gorgeous pictures of bride and groom, Suniel Shetty and son greeted the media stationed outside the bungalow and distributed sweets to mark the occasion. He expressed happiness over his daughter's wedding and thanked everyone for cooperation. He was asked about the ceremony and he said that it was a very beautiful, small function. He said that he has now officially become a father-in-law. When asked about this new role, he candidly said that the 'in law' equation should be removed as he is welcoming his son into the family. He mentioned that he essays the role of father much better than anything else. Check out the video above. Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding: Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty distribute sweets to paparazzi [View Pics and Videos]