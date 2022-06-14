videos

Know all about Kim Kardashian’s 1172 Crores airplane ‘Air Kim’ – Deets inside

Hollywood's popular media personality, model, and businesswoman bought an expensive airplane approximately worth Rs 1172 crore. Have a look at the specification of the airplane.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 14, 2022 11:31 AM IST

Kim Kadarshian: Who does not know Hollywood's model, businesswoman, and media personality Kim Kardashian? Kim has made his name around the world because of his ability and hard work. Kim is very much liked by people not only in Hollywood but also in India and has a lot of fan following. Let us tell you that recently Kim Kardashian has bought an expensive item. Kim Kardashian has taken an airplane and named it Air Kim. In this video, you will get a complete view from the cost of the plane to the inside of the plane. Kim himself gave a tour of his airplane in a video. Watch the video for more details.

