Know Saba Khan's favorite contestant in Bigg Boss 15 house except Umar Riaz, Fun rapid fire on Bigg Boss ! Must watch

Saba Khan opened up on her favorite contestant other than Umar Riaz, She also told us whom she wants to see in the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry, and as per her the winner of Bigg Boss 15.

Satakshi Singh | November 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST