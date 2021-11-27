Know Saba Khan's favorite contestant in Bigg Boss 15 house except Umar Riaz, Fun rapid fire on Bigg Boss ! Must watch

Saba Khan opened up on her favorite contestant other than Umar Riaz, She also told us whom she wants to see in the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry, and as per her the winner of Bigg Boss 15.
Saba Khan Rapid Fire: In an exclusive segment with us, Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan played a rapid-fire round on Bigg Boss 15. She opened up on her favorite contestant other than Umar Riaz. She also told us whom she wants to see in the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry and as per her the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Watch video