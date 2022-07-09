Koffee with Karan 7: Alia Bhatt REVEALS about her dreamy proposal in a jungle – deets inside

Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh were invited to the first episode of television's most popular celebrity talk show "Koffee with Karan" hosted by Bollywood's famous director Karan Johar. The actors revealed many things about their marriages. watch this video.

Ranbir Kapoor: Television's much-awaited Bollywood stars chat show Koffee with Karan's first episode featured Bollywood's ever-energetic actor Ranveer Singh & mom-to-be Alia Bhatt on the "Koffee Couch" The first episode was very interesting. Both the actors revealed many things about their respective marriages. Alia revealed that Ranbir Kapoor blew her mind with the planning of the proposal. While Ranveer boldly talks about his sex life. During a new segment called Koffee Bingo, the actors had to circle the things they did in life. While Ranbir Kapoor might be an introvert but thanks to his wife Alia for letting us know him a lot better. Alia and Ranveer are also featured in Karan Johar's next directorial film, 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film is scheduled to release on February 11, 2023. Watch this video if you've skipped the first episode of Karan Johar's popular talk show and know what Alia had to say about her husband Ranbir Kapoor.