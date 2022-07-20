videos

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s per episode fees will you leave you STUNNED [Watch Video]

TVs one of the most controversial shows Koffee with Karan has been the talk of the town since its first episode. Did you know the fees of the host Karan Johar?

Satakshi Singh   |    July 20, 2022 12:44 PM IST

Karan Johar's fees for hosting Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar's celebs' talk show Koffee with Karan is something people can't get enough of. People love to watch this show. Celebrities are often seen disclosing stuff about their personal life on the show. Recently, we saw Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt talking about their marriage with the Show's host Karan Johar. The duo guests had a lot to say about their partners. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the new episode. But did you know how much Karan Johar charges for hosting per episode? If not then this video is for you. The audience is curious to know how much Karan earns per episode. So today, We will let you know about his fees for doing per episode of the show. Watch this video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

