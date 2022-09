View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@karanjohar)

There have been reports that actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is dating ’s granddaughter, . They have officially spoken about it. But now, on Koffee With Karan 7, Siddhant has revealed that he is single, and he is so single that while roaming with him even has become single (a hint at his breakup with Ananya Panday). So, does this mean that Siddhant and Navya's relationship reports were just rumours or the two have parted ways? Well, only they can spill some more beans and let us know. The upcoming episode of KWK 7 will have Siddhant, Ishaan, and . The trio will be seen together in Phone Bhoot which is slated to release on 4th November 2022. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar tried to hook Shanaya Kapoor up with Tiger Shroff at a party; here's what happened next