Koffee With Karan 8 is going to be a star-studded affair. Karan Johar recently released the promo for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The internet has since gone into a frenzy, gushing over the couple’s chemistry and hot looks. Since Karan confirmed the reports of Deepika and Ranveer opening this season of the show, fans are waiting with bated breath for him to reveal the rest of his guest list. Now, the latest reports claim that Rani Mukerji and Kajol will be appearing together on the show. After the power couple Deepika and Ranveer, now we have the dynamic duo of Kajol and Rani Mukerji and the talented brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol have joined the guestlist. It's going to be an incredible lineup of Bollywood stars, bringing their charm and wit to the Koffee couch. With Kajol and Rani Mukerji, we can expect some amazing anecdotes and laughter-filled moments from their journey in the industry. And of course, Sunny and Bobby Deol will add their own unique flair to the show. Watch the video to know more.