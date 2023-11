Koffee with Karan 8 has begun on a thundering note. The first episode had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Fans ...

Koffee with Karan 8 has begun on a thundering note. The first episode had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Fans got a glimpse of their music video and a huge controversy was made out of the actress' casual dating statement. Now, a new reel is out where we can see all the guests of the season. This time, Sara Ali Khan has come with Ananya Panday. The two girls have a candid chat with Karan Johar. When the host asks Sara Ali Khan what is one thing that Ananya Panday has which she does not, the former says A Night Manager.As we know, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating. The two rang in her birthday at a foreign location. Before that, they were spotted holding hands at a restaurant. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been together since 2022. No one believed that the two were actually together because of the age difference between the two. But everyone became aware after their pics from Portugal went viral on social media. Watch the video to know more.