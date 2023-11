Get ready to swoon as Koffee with Karan Season 8 takes you behind the scenes of Deepika and Ranveer's enchanting ...

Get ready to swoon as Koffee with Karan Season 8 takes you behind the scenes of Deepika and Ranveer's enchanting wedding. Witness the magic unfold. Finally, after six years of their marital bliss, fans witnessed the most dreamy and iconic wedding video of B Town’s most loved and powerful couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, all thanks to Karan Johar. The couple made their smashing entry on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan season 8, and like KJo had promised, it’s going to be great. Well, it was. The first show is unusual, and it leaves fans high on emotions, especially after watching Deepika and Ranveer’s first wedding video. The wedding video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shows how they were not just meant to be together. It was Ranveer's dream to get married to Deepika Padukone, and look at his determination. Deepika was teary-eyed and summery about her wedding with husband Ranveer in just one word: complete. In the same video, you can see Deepika Padukone's parents being emotional and his father, Prakash Padukone, calling Ranveer a very different guy and how he is a tadka to their boring family.