The first guests on Koffee With Karan 8 are going to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The duo has never before appeared on the Koffee Kouch together. This will be the first time ever. Having said that, their solo appearances have been no less fun.Sharing the promo video from the show on Monday, KJo wrote, "They are absolutely gorgeous and absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone." In the promo, we also see Karan asking Deepika if she would date Rocky Randhawa to which Deepika replies she is already married to Rocky Randhawa. The all new season of Koffee with Karan will premiere on October 26, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.