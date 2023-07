This July, the world of OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment is buzzing with an array of exciting releases that are sure to captivate audiences. From thrilling reality shows to gripping dramas and hilarious comedies, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"Kohrra" is a highly anticipated horror series that promises to send shivers down your spine. With its eerie storyline and chilling performances, this show is a must-watch for fans of the genre, offering a perfect blend of suspense and supernatural elements.

For adrenaline junkies, "Khatron Ke Khiladi" is back with its latest season 13, featuring daredevil stunts and nail-biting challenges. With popular celebrities pushing their limits in extreme conditions, this reality show is a thrilling ride that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

"Bawaal" is another exciting release, showcasing a mix of drama and action. With a talented ensemble cast, the film promises high-octane entertainment and intriguing plot twists that will keep audiences hooked until the very end.

Fans of lighthearted and relatable content will be delighted to know that "College Romance" is returning with its fourth season. Known for its witty humor and endearing characters, this web series follows the lives and adventures of college students, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Lastly, "The Trial" is a compelling drama that delves into the complexities of the legal system. With its thought-provoking narrative and stellar performances, this series explores themes of justice, truth, and the human condition, making it a must-watch for fans of gripping courtroom dramas.