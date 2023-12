The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023 was a star-studded event that left everyone amazed. Mamata Banerjee had a fantastic ...

The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2023 was a star-studded event that left everyone amazed. Mamata Banerjee had a fantastic surprise in store for everyone. She joined none other than Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha for a special dance performance that set the stage on fire. The crowd couldn't believe their eyes as Mamata Banerjee showed off her impressive dance moves alongside the Bollywood superstars. The energy and enthusiasm were infectious, and the entire auditorium was filled with cheers and applause. Mamata Banerjee's surprise performance showcased her charismatic personality and her love for arts and entertainment. It was a true treat for the audience, who witnessed a unique blend of politics and Bollywood glamour. The dance routine was electrifying and had everyone on their feet. Mamata Banerjee perfectly matched steps with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, proving that she's not just a great leader but also a fantastic dancer.