Squid Game: Want To Know About Deadly Games Played In Korean Drama Web Series, Watch Video

Squid Game has a total of 456 contestants who are deeply in the dept. All they have to do is play a set of children's games with lethal penalties and a chance to win a prize. Here is the list of all 6 games featured in the Squid games web series.

Satakshi Singh | October 13, 2021 9:00 PM IST